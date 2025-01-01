The Delta Extrax Essentials vape pens deliver everything you need with a powerful cannabinoid blend (D9, D8, THCP, and terpenes) pre-loaded in a sleek, easy-to-use pen. Powered by Goliath and made to be a daily essential and your new favorite vape!



​



All Goliath pods (1 gram and 2 gram sizes) can be used with the Essentials device.



​



Essentials Vape Pen Details

Come With 2 Gram Pod

Cannabinoids: D9, D8, THCP & Terpenes Blend

Battery: 280mah

USB-C Rechargeable (Cord Not Included)

Indicator Light: Blue When Charging or Vaping



Delta Extrax Essentials Flavors

Blueberry Dream (Indica): Enjoy a sense of calm that melts into a full body high, along with flavors of sugared blueberries.



Maui Wowie (Sativa): Experience euphoria and a full body buzz, with flavors of pineapple, sweet coconut, and juicy mango.



Sunset Haze (Hybrid): An evenly balanced hybrid that blends creative effects with relaxation. Flavors of bright lemon and creamy citrus.

