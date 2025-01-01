The Delta Extrax Essentials vape pens deliver everything you need with a powerful cannabinoid blend (D9, D8, THCP, and terpenes) pre-loaded in a sleek, easy-to-use pen. Powered by Goliath and made to be a daily essential and your new favorite vape!
All Goliath pods (1 gram and 2 gram sizes) can be used with the Essentials device.
Essentials Vape Pen Details Come With 2 Gram Pod Cannabinoids: D9, D8, THCP & Terpenes Blend Battery: 280mah USB-C Rechargeable (Cord Not Included) Indicator Light: Blue When Charging or Vaping
Delta Extrax Essentials Flavors Blueberry Dream (Indica): Enjoy a sense of calm that melts into a full body high, along with flavors of sugared blueberries.
Maui Wowie (Sativa): Experience euphoria and a full body buzz, with flavors of pineapple, sweet coconut, and juicy mango.
Sunset Haze (Hybrid): An evenly balanced hybrid that blends creative effects with relaxation. Flavors of bright lemon and creamy citrus.
The Delta Extrax Essentials vape pens deliver everything you need with a powerful cannabinoid blend (D9, D8, THCP, and terpenes) pre-loaded in a sleek, easy-to-use pen. Powered by Goliath and made to be a daily essential and your new favorite vape!
All Goliath pods (1 gram and 2 gram sizes) can be used with the Essentials device.
Essentials Vape Pen Details Come With 2 Gram Pod Cannabinoids: D9, D8, THCP & Terpenes Blend Battery: 280mah USB-C Rechargeable (Cord Not Included) Indicator Light: Blue When Charging or Vaping
Delta Extrax Essentials Flavors Blueberry Dream (Indica): Enjoy a sense of calm that melts into a full body high, along with flavors of sugared blueberries.
Maui Wowie (Sativa): Experience euphoria and a full body buzz, with flavors of pineapple, sweet coconut, and juicy mango.
Sunset Haze (Hybrid): An evenly balanced hybrid that blends creative effects with relaxation. Flavors of bright lemon and creamy citrus.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.