Innovation is the name of the game in these Delta Extrax THCP+ Liquid Badder Disposable Vape Pens. Liquid Badder is a unique addition to vape pens, it's a smooth and creamy concentrate that delivers intense effects and even better flavors.



These pre-heat vape pens are what you'll be grabbing for over and over again.



Try them in all 3 unique strains; Alaskan Thunder F*ck, Star Dust OG, and Dosi Killer.



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

3.5 grams per vape pen

Delta-8 THC, Delta-8 THC Liquid Badder, THCP+ & Terpenes

Rechargeable

NOT Refillable

Disposable

USB C charger cable NOT included

​



ALASKAN THUNDER F*CK (SATIVA)

Alaskan Thunder F**k is an energizing Sativa strain. This strain helps deliver focus, energy, and creativity. With a tingly physical high and enticing lemon, pine, menthol, and skunky notes, you’ll never want to put this pen down!



DOSI KILLER (HYBRID)

Dosi Killer is a Hybrid stain. It is the perfect balance of uplifting energy and a calming body high. Reach for this strain if you enjoy notes of fresh earth and sweet florals.



STAR DUST OG (INDICA)

Star Dust OG is an intensely calming Indica strain. With flavors of warm wood and sweet berries, this is just what you need at the end of a long day.

