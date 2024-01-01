Delta Extrax Wreck'd THCa | THC-P | THCjd Carts are a potent 2 gram cartridges that create pure bliss and euphoric vibes.



Grab the pens here.



The new epic Wreck'd collection features THCa, THCP, THCjd, and Delta-8 THC Live Resin in this proprietary blend of cannabinoids. If you're looking for an intense experience, try these 2 gram carts!



​PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

2 grams per cartridge

THCa + THC-P + THCjd + Delta 8 THC Live Resin

NOT Refillable

Disposable

510-threaded cartridge



​



AMNESIA HAZE (SATIVA)

Amnesia Haze is an energetic and uplifting Sativa strain. Enjoy sour lime and sweet flavors in this high powered strain.



MR NICE GUY (INDICA)

Mr. Nice Guy is intensely chill Indica strain that is extremely potent. Mr. Nice Guy creates earthy freshness and a touch of black pepper.



TRUTH SERUM (HYBRID)

Truth Serum is a more calming Hybrid perfect for unwinding at the end of a more challenging day. This relaxing strain sends a perfect mix of fresh sage and spicy flavors straight to your taste buds.



TWISTED CITRUS (SATIVA)

Twisted Citrus is an explosive Sativa strain that creates zesty lemon and tangy orange notes. This strain helps with creativity and energy.

