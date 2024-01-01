Delta Extrax Wreck'd THCa | THC-P | THCjd Disposable Vape Pens are a potent 4.5 gram pens that create pure bliss and euphoric vibes.



The new epic Wreck'd collection features THCa, THCP, THCjd, and Delta-8 THC Live Resin in this proprietary blend of cannabinoids. If you're looking for an intense experience, try these 4.5 gram vape pens!



SUGGESTED USE:

1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.

​



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

4.5 grams per pen

THCa + THC-P + THCjd + Delta 8 THC Live Resin

Rechargeable

NOT Refillable

Disposable

USB C charger cable NOT included



BRAINSTORM HAZE (SATIVA)

Brainstorm Haze is an insanely uplifting Sativa strain. This daytime strain creates a delightful floral aroma and refreshing minty citrus taste that you won't get enough of.



MANGO MANIA (SATIVA)

Mango Mania is an intensely potent Sativa that delivers sweet mango and tropical flavors. You'll find perfect energy and euphoria in this strain.



SOUR JOKER (SATIVA)

Sour Joker is an invigorating Sativa strain that creates focus, uplifting mood, and energy. If you enjoy tart and sour flavors, this strain is for you.



MEDICINE MAN (HYBRID)

Medicine Man is a fresh Hybrid strain. This strain is soothing and calming and delivers fresh sage, sweet honey, and luscious strawberry flavors.



PURPLE MAYHEM (INDICA)

Purple Mayhem is a stress relieving Indica strain that is earthy and floral. Purely relaxing and chill vibes are coming to you in this awesome strain.

Show more