Delta Extrax - Wreck'd - THCa | THC-P | THC-JD Disposable Vape Pens
THC —CBD —
About this product
Delta Extrax Wreck'd THCa | THC-P | THCjd Disposable Vape Pens are a potent 4.5 gram pens that create pure bliss and euphoric vibes.
The new epic Wreck'd collection features THCa, THCP, THCjd, and Delta-8 THC Live Resin in this proprietary blend of cannabinoids. If you're looking for an intense experience, try these 4.5 gram vape pens!
SUGGESTED USE:
1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
4.5 grams per pen
THCa + THC-P + THCjd + Delta 8 THC Live Resin
Rechargeable
NOT Refillable
Disposable
USB C charger cable NOT included
BRAINSTORM HAZE (SATIVA)
Brainstorm Haze is an insanely uplifting Sativa strain. This daytime strain creates a delightful floral aroma and refreshing minty citrus taste that you won't get enough of.
MANGO MANIA (SATIVA)
Mango Mania is an intensely potent Sativa that delivers sweet mango and tropical flavors. You'll find perfect energy and euphoria in this strain.
SOUR JOKER (SATIVA)
Sour Joker is an invigorating Sativa strain that creates focus, uplifting mood, and energy. If you enjoy tart and sour flavors, this strain is for you.
MEDICINE MAN (HYBRID)
Medicine Man is a fresh Hybrid strain. This strain is soothing and calming and delivers fresh sage, sweet honey, and luscious strawberry flavors.
PURPLE MAYHEM (INDICA)
Purple Mayhem is a stress relieving Indica strain that is earthy and floral. Purely relaxing and chill vibes are coming to you in this awesome strain.
The new epic Wreck'd collection features THCa, THCP, THCjd, and Delta-8 THC Live Resin in this proprietary blend of cannabinoids. If you're looking for an intense experience, try these 4.5 gram vape pens!
SUGGESTED USE:
1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
4.5 grams per pen
THCa + THC-P + THCjd + Delta 8 THC Live Resin
Rechargeable
NOT Refillable
Disposable
USB C charger cable NOT included
BRAINSTORM HAZE (SATIVA)
Brainstorm Haze is an insanely uplifting Sativa strain. This daytime strain creates a delightful floral aroma and refreshing minty citrus taste that you won't get enough of.
MANGO MANIA (SATIVA)
Mango Mania is an intensely potent Sativa that delivers sweet mango and tropical flavors. You'll find perfect energy and euphoria in this strain.
SOUR JOKER (SATIVA)
Sour Joker is an invigorating Sativa strain that creates focus, uplifting mood, and energy. If you enjoy tart and sour flavors, this strain is for you.
MEDICINE MAN (HYBRID)
Medicine Man is a fresh Hybrid strain. This strain is soothing and calming and delivers fresh sage, sweet honey, and luscious strawberry flavors.
PURPLE MAYHEM (INDICA)
Purple Mayhem is a stress relieving Indica strain that is earthy and floral. Purely relaxing and chill vibes are coming to you in this awesome strain.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item