Delta Munchies THCa Diamond Infused Pre-rolls contain flower that is incredibly powerful. These "Double Doinks" packs are smooth and potent diamond-infused joints coated in kief. Each pack comes with 2 1.5 gram tasty prerolls.



These unique pre-rolls come in 6 fun strains!



BERRY MARMALADE (SATIVA)

Berry Marmalade is an uplifting Sativa strain that creates perfectly euphoric effects. If you enjoy flavors of sugary blackberry, blueberry, and raspberry, this strain is for you!



PEACH COBBLER (HYBRID)

Peach Cobbler is a well-balanced Hybrid strain. This dynamic strain creates uplifting and chill vibes while deliver creamy peach flavors.



CHAMPAGNE SLUSHIE (INDICA)

Champagne Slushie is an intensely calming Indica strain. If you're ready for flavors of grape, pear, and pine while you chill out on the couch, this strain is for you!



STRAWBERRY JAM (SATIVA)

Strawberry Jam is a cerebral Sativa strain. This strain delivers notes of sweet earthiness and fresh citrus. This strain is great for socializing.



GLAZED DONUT (HYBRID)

Glazed Donut is a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain. This strain is a yummy memory of warm and sweet glazed donuts. This strain is the perfect balance of uplifting and chilling vibes.



LEMON CHERRY GELATO (HYBRID)

Lemon Cherry Gelato is an insanely delicious Hybrid strain. If you enjoy tingly flavors of citrus, pine, and cherries, you’ll love this strain. Perfectly balanced so you can have this strain at the beginning or end of your day.

