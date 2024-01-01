Delta Munchies - THCa Diamond Infused 1.5g Pre-rolls - Glazed Donut (Hybrid) - 2 pk

Delta Munchies THCa Diamond Infused Pre-rolls contain flower that is incredibly powerful. These "Double Doinks" packs are smooth and potent diamond-infused joints coated in kief. Each pack comes with 2 1.5 gram tasty prerolls.

These unique pre-rolls come in 6 fun strains!

BERRY MARMALADE (SATIVA)
Berry Marmalade is an uplifting Sativa strain that creates perfectly euphoric effects. If you enjoy flavors of sugary blackberry, blueberry, and raspberry, this strain is for you!

PEACH COBBLER (HYBRID)
Peach Cobbler is a well-balanced Hybrid strain. This dynamic strain creates uplifting and chill vibes while deliver creamy peach flavors.

CHAMPAGNE SLUSHIE (INDICA)
Champagne Slushie is an intensely calming Indica strain. If you're ready for flavors of grape, pear, and pine while you chill out on the couch, this strain is for you!

STRAWBERRY JAM (SATIVA)
Strawberry Jam is a cerebral Sativa strain. This strain delivers notes of sweet earthiness and fresh citrus. This strain is great for socializing.

GLAZED DONUT (HYBRID)
Glazed Donut is a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain. This strain is a yummy memory of warm and sweet glazed donuts. This strain is the perfect balance of uplifting and chilling vibes.

LEMON CHERRY GELATO (HYBRID)
Lemon Cherry Gelato is an insanely delicious Hybrid strain. If you enjoy tingly flavors of citrus, pine, and cherries, you’ll love this strain. Perfectly balanced so you can have this strain at the beginning or end of your day.

Glazed Donut is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Slushie and Purple Punch. This strain is named after its sweet and doughy aroma that resembles a freshly baked treat. Glazed Donut is 20%-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Glazed Donut effects include relaxation, comfort, and pain relief. Medical marijuana patients often choose Glazed Donut when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and inflammation. Bred by Verano, Glazed Donut features flavors like clove, diesel, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Glazed Donut typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Glazed Donut is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Glazed Donut, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
