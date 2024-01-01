Delta Munchies - THCa Diamond Infused 1.5g Pre-rolls - Lemon Cherry Gelato (Hybrid) - 2 pk

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Delta Munchies THCa Diamond Infused Pre-rolls contain flower that is incredibly powerful. These "Double Doinks" packs are smooth and potent diamond-infused joints coated in kief. Each pack comes with 2 1.5 gram tasty prerolls.

These unique pre-rolls come in 6 fun strains!

BERRY MARMALADE (SATIVA)
Berry Marmalade is an uplifting Sativa strain that creates perfectly euphoric effects. If you enjoy flavors of sugary blackberry, blueberry, and raspberry, this strain is for you!

PEACH COBBLER (HYBRID)
Peach Cobbler is a well-balanced Hybrid strain. This dynamic strain creates uplifting and chill vibes while deliver creamy peach flavors.

CHAMPAGNE SLUSHIE (INDICA)
Champagne Slushie is an intensely calming Indica strain. If you're ready for flavors of grape, pear, and pine while you chill out on the couch, this strain is for you!

STRAWBERRY JAM (SATIVA)
Strawberry Jam is a cerebral Sativa strain. This strain delivers notes of sweet earthiness and fresh citrus. This strain is great for socializing.

GLAZED DONUT (HYBRID)
Glazed Donut is a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain. This strain is a yummy memory of warm and sweet glazed donuts. This strain is the perfect balance of uplifting and chilling vibes.

LEMON CHERRY GELATO (HYBRID)
Lemon Cherry Gelato is an insanely delicious Hybrid strain. If you enjoy tingly flavors of citrus, pine, and cherries, you’ll love this strain. Perfectly balanced so you can have this strain at the beginning or end of your day.

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a extremely popular hybrid weed strain with several alleged origins. It could just be Gelato bagseed, aka a between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. It can also be a type of Runtz, which is Gelato x Z. Now it is so popular, samples labeled 'LCG' surely include a broad range of Gelato, and Runtz varieties. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
