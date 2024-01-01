Dome Wrecker brings the heat with these mushroom gummies. Dome Wrecker Dome Melter Mushroom Gummies deliver a proprietary blend of recreational and wellness mushrooms that's perfect for a smooth trip and euphoric experience. These high quality gummies come in resealable pouches, with 8 vegan gummies in each.
These delightfully pleasurable tasty treats come in 3 familiar flavors: Sour Watermelon, Strawberry Lemonade, and Tropical.
Experience the ultimate blend of relaxation and euphoria with Dome Wrecker Dome Melter Mushroom Gummies - order now and elevate your journey!
DOME WRECKER MUSHROOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS 8 gummies per pouch Proprietary mushroom blend Vegan Psilocybin-Free
DOME WRECKER DOME MELTER MUSHROOM GUMMIES FLAVORS Sour Watermelon😝🍉 Refreshing sweetness plus a mouth-puckering tart twist.
Tropical🏝️🏖️ Juicy sweetness bursting with exotic flavors of pineapple, mango, passion fruit, and more.
Strawberry Lemonade🍓🍋 Juicy, sweet strawberries with a bright, tangy zing of lemons.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.