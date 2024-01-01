Dome Wrecker - THCa | D9 | THC-P Gummies - 11,000mg

Hixotic Dome Wrecker Gummies offer 11,000mg of a potent blend of THCa, Delta 9, and THC-P in each jar. That's over 500mg of THCa, Delta 9, and THC-P in each high quality, vegan gummy.

​PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
21 gummies per jar
11,000mg per jar
THCa +Delta 9 + THC-P
Vegan
Cruelty-Free


FLAVORS
Choose from these delightful flavors of Dome Wrecker Gummies.

Cherry Limeade
Delightfully sweet and tart, you'll love this traditional summertime flavor.

Rainbow Domes
What do you think a rainbow tastes like? Find out in this sweet flavor.

Sour Blue Razz
Perfectly sour with a zing of blue raspberry, enjoy this sour candy treat.

Sour Apple
Addictingly sour, tart, and juicy.

Pineapple Orange Guava (POG)
Tropical beach vibes coming your way.

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
