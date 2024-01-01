About this product
Hixotic Dome Wrecker Disposable Vape Pens delivers an incredible blend of THCa, THC-P, and Liquid Diamonds in each 5 gram disposable. High in quality and flavor, these vape pens are long-lasting and will elevate your smoking experience.
Say goodbye to stress and hello to Hixotic Dome Wrecker Disposable Vape Pens!
SUGGESTED USE:
Click 5 times to turn on, take 1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance, once finished, click 5 times (again) to turn off.
Pre-heat twice to prevent clogging!
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
5 grams per vape pen
THCa + THC-P + Liquid Diamonds
Click 5 Times to Turn ON/OFF
Pre-heat Twice to Prevent Clogging
Rechargeable
NOT Refillable
Disposable
SATIVAS
For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.
HULKBERRY ICE
Hulkberry Ice is a potent and creative strain with flavors of sweet berry, citrus, and diesel.
JET FUEL
Jet Fuel is a strain that helps with focus and is known for its diesel and piney flavors.
HYBRIDS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.
Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
AMNESIA HAZE
Amnesia Haze is a balanced Hybrid with earthy flavors and lemon and citrus notes.
WATERMELON RUNTS ICE
Watermleon Runts Ice leans more on the relaxing side and delivers flavors of sweet berry, sour citrus, and fresh melon.
INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
BUBBLEGUM OG
Bubblegum is a perfect strain for bedtime, with delicious sweet berry and creamy bubblegum flavors.
ILLUMINATI OG
Illuminati OG is a rare strain with giggle and sleepy effects and notes of herbal, pine, spicy, and sweet.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
