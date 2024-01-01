Hixotic Dome Wrecker Disposable Vape Pens delivers an incredible blend of THCa, THC-P, and Liquid Diamonds in each 5 gram disposable. High in quality and flavor, these vape pens are long-lasting and will elevate your smoking experience.



Say goodbye to stress and hello to Hixotic Dome Wrecker Disposable Vape Pens!



SUGGESTED USE:

Click 5 times to turn on, take 1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance, once finished, click 5 times (again) to turn off.



Pre-heat twice to prevent clogging!



​



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

5 grams per vape pen

THCa + THC-P + Liquid Diamonds

Click 5 Times to Turn ON/OFF

Pre-heat Twice to Prevent Clogging

Rechargeable

NOT Refillable

Disposable

​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



HULKBERRY ICE

Hulkberry Ice is a potent and creative strain with flavors of sweet berry, citrus, and diesel.



JET FUEL

Jet Fuel is a strain that helps with focus and is known for its diesel and piney flavors.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



AMNESIA HAZE

Amnesia Haze is a balanced Hybrid with earthy flavors and lemon and citrus notes.



WATERMELON RUNTS ICE

Watermleon Runts Ice leans more on the relaxing side and delivers flavors of sweet berry, sour citrus, and fresh melon.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



BUBBLEGUM OG

Bubblegum is a perfect strain for bedtime, with delicious sweet berry and creamy bubblegum flavors.



ILLUMINATI OG

Illuminati OG is a rare strain with giggle and sleepy effects and notes of herbal, pine, spicy, and sweet.

