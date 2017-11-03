ELF THC - 4.5G Party Joint - Sour Diesel (Hybrid / Sativa)

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here

About this product

Whether you're down to share or having multiple smoking sessions on your own, reach for the ELF THC 4.5G Party Joint. This massive pre-rolled joint has a whopping 45 minute burn time and a max potency proprietary cannabinoid blend. With THCa, THC P, and Delta 8 all working together, you can expect a perfectly euphoric experience with cerebral effects and a body buzzing high.

Snag your ELF THC 4.5G Party Joint in Sour Diesel strain now!

All About Sour Diesel Cannabis Strain
Sour Diesel is a popular Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain that is also called "Sour Deez" and "Sour D". This cerebral and energizing strain boasts a smooth smoke and pungent and dank diesel aromas, with a pleasantly citrus taste. Users love smoking Sour Diesel flower and pre-rolls for managing pain, depression, anxiety, and fatigue.

How to Use ELFTHC 4.5G Party Joint
Using the ELF THC 4.5g Party Joint is simple: Light it up and inhale!

Share with friends (smokes out 7+ people!) or enjoy multiple smoking sessions by yourself.

​ELF THC 4.5G Party Joint Specifications
1 pre-rolled joint per package
4.5g per joint
THCa + THCP + Delta-8 THC
Max Potency
45 min. burn time
Strain name: Sour Diesel
Sativa-Dominant Hybrid Cannabis Strain
USA-Grown

About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item