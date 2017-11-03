Whether you're down to share or having multiple smoking sessions on your own, reach for the ELF THC 4.5G Party Joint. This massive pre-rolled joint has a whopping 45 minute burn time and a max potency proprietary cannabinoid blend. With THCa, THC P, and Delta 8 all working together, you can expect a perfectly euphoric experience with cerebral effects and a body buzzing high.



Snag your ELF THC 4.5G Party Joint in Sour Diesel strain now!



All About Sour Diesel Cannabis Strain

Sour Diesel is a popular Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain that is also called "Sour Deez" and "Sour D". This cerebral and energizing strain boasts a smooth smoke and pungent and dank diesel aromas, with a pleasantly citrus taste. Users love smoking Sour Diesel flower and pre-rolls for managing pain, depression, anxiety, and fatigue.



How to Use ELFTHC 4.5G Party Joint

Using the ELF THC 4.5g Party Joint is simple: Light it up and inhale!



Share with friends (smokes out 7+ people!) or enjoy multiple smoking sessions by yourself.



​ELF THC 4.5G Party Joint Specifications

1 pre-rolled joint per package

4.5g per joint

THCa + THCP + Delta-8 THC

Max Potency

45 min. burn time

Strain name: Sour Diesel

Sativa-Dominant Hybrid Cannabis Strain

USA-Grown

Show more