These sleek, portable, and discreet ELF THC Vape Pens, also known as ELF Bars, come in a small but mighty 5000mg disposable pod. These pens include a unique blend of HHC and HHCP that completely elevate your HHC experience.



ELF is known for their enhanced and elevated vape pens, called ELF Bars. ELF Bars are known for the innovative and high quality designs, created with the consumer in mind. There is no comparison to ELF Bars.



If you're ready to jump on the ELF bandwagon, without the use of nicotine, these HHC Vape Pens are for you!



Try these 5 gram disposable vape pens in Cherry Banana Punch, OG Grape Razzleberry, and Sweet Pink Grapefruit.



​SUGGESTED USE:

Click button 5 times to turn on/off.

1 – 2 puffs, not exceeding 3 seconds, to establish individual tolerance.

​



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

5g (5mL) per pen

5000 puffs

HHC + HHCP

Rechargeable

NOT Refillable

Disposable

650 mAh

USB-C charger cable NOT included

Dual mesh coil​



Note from ELF: Battery power shall not be released normally when the ambient temperature is lower than -5℃. We suggest before the activation, this product shall be left in a warm environment for about three days to restore battery discharge capacity.



CHERRY BANANA PUNCH (HYBRID-INDICA)

Cherry Banana Punch is an Indica-dominant Hybrid strain. This strain is sweet and fruity with a whisper of earthiness. This strain is a treat in itself with delicious flavors and intoxicating and chill effects.



OG GRAPE RAZZLEBERRY (HYBRID-SATIVA)

OG Grape Razzleberry is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain. This strain creates a unique well-balanced and uplifting high. This strain is perfect to elevate your creativity after a draining day.



SWEET PINK GRAPEFRUIT (HYBRID-SATIVA)

Sweet Pink Grapefruit is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain. This strain helps deliver a stimulating and energizing high that is perfect for creativity, productivity, and socializing. If you're into sweet and tart flavors, you'll love this strain.

Show more