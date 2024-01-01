About this product
These sleek, portable, and discreet ELF THC Vape Pens, also known as ELF Bars, come in a small but mighty 5000mg disposable pod. These pens include a unique blend of HHC and HHCP that completely elevate your HHC experience.
ELF is known for their enhanced and elevated vape pens, called ELF Bars. ELF Bars are known for the innovative and high quality designs, created with the consumer in mind. There is no comparison to ELF Bars.
If you're ready to jump on the ELF bandwagon, without the use of nicotine, these HHC Vape Pens are for you!
Try these 5 gram disposable vape pens in Cherry Banana Punch, OG Grape Razzleberry, and Sweet Pink Grapefruit.
SUGGESTED USE:
Click button 5 times to turn on/off.
1 – 2 puffs, not exceeding 3 seconds, to establish individual tolerance.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
5g (5mL) per pen
5000 puffs
HHC + HHCP
Rechargeable
NOT Refillable
Disposable
650 mAh
USB-C charger cable NOT included
Dual mesh coil
Note from ELF: Battery power shall not be released normally when the ambient temperature is lower than -5℃. We suggest before the activation, this product shall be left in a warm environment for about three days to restore battery discharge capacity.
CHERRY BANANA PUNCH (HYBRID-INDICA)
Cherry Banana Punch is an Indica-dominant Hybrid strain. This strain is sweet and fruity with a whisper of earthiness. This strain is a treat in itself with delicious flavors and intoxicating and chill effects.
OG GRAPE RAZZLEBERRY (HYBRID-SATIVA)
OG Grape Razzleberry is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain. This strain creates a unique well-balanced and uplifting high. This strain is perfect to elevate your creativity after a draining day.
SWEET PINK GRAPEFRUIT (HYBRID-SATIVA)
Sweet Pink Grapefruit is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain. This strain helps deliver a stimulating and energizing high that is perfect for creativity, productivity, and socializing. If you're into sweet and tart flavors, you'll love this strain.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
