ELF THC - D8 | THCP Gummies - 1000mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
About this product

LF THC Delta 8 and THCP Gummies are created using a hybrid blend. These gummies deliver an enhanced and balanced experience to the consumer. Along with a relaxing body high and uplifting cerebral high, you can expect delicious flavors in these ELF THC Delta 8 and THCP gummies.

Try any (or all!) of the enticing flavors! 🍬

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
1000mg of THC blend total
Approximately 50mg THC per piece - Rings and Worms
Approximately 40mg THC per piece - Bears and Sour Squirters
Approximately 30mg THC per piece - Rainbow Sours
*It is by overall weight instead (78 g = 2.75 oz)


GUMMY FLAVORS
Gummy Bears
Gummy Rings
Gummy Worms
Rainbow Sours
Sour Squirters

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
