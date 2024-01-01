These sleek, portable, and discreet ELF THC Vape Pens, also known as ELF Bars, come in a small but mighty 5000mg disposable pod. These pens include a unique blend of Delta 8 THC oil, live resin, and terpenes that completely elevate your THC experience.



ELF is known for their enhanced and elevated vape pens, called ELF Bars. ELF Bars are known for the innovative and high quality designs, created with the consumer in mind. There is no comparison to ELF Bars.



If you're ready to jump on the ELF bandwagon, without the use of nicotine, these Vape Pens are for you!



Try these 5 gram disposable vape pens in Purple Panty Dropper, Sour Apple Bubble, and Tiger Melon Candy.



SUGGESTED USE:

Click button 5 times to turn on/off.

1 – 2 puffs, not exceeding 3 seconds, to establish individual tolerance.

​



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

5g (5mL) per pen

5000 puffs

Delta 8 THC Oil + Live Resin + Terpenes

Rechargeable

NOT Refillable

Disposable

650 mAh

USB-C charger cable NOT included

Dual mesh coil



Note from ELF: Battery power shall not be released normally when the ambient temperature is lower than -5℃. We suggest before the activation, this product shall be left in a warm environment for about three days to restore battery discharge capacity.



PURPLE PANTY DROPPER (HYBRID-SATIVA)

Purple Panty Dropper is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid that packs sweet and fruity flavors in every puff. This strain is uplifting and cerebral.



SOUR APPLE BUBBLE (HYBRID-INDICA)

Sour Apple Bubble is an Indica-dominant Hybrid strain. This strain sour, tart, and sweet creating the perfect blend of flavors. This strain is perfect for chilling down at the end of a long day.



TIGER MELON CANDY (HYBRID-SATIVA)

Tiger Melon Candy is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain that helps provide a smooth experience and mouth-watering flavor. Because of the perfectly balanced effects in this strain, you'll be able to enjoy this strain day and night.



Show more