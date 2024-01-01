Discover the ultimate vaping experience with ELF THC Phantom Blend Vape Pens, available in three tantalizing flavors: Lemonade Purp Smash, Critical Cherry Smackerz, and Grandaddy Rainbow Belts. Each pen is packed with a potent 8000mg blend of HHC, HHCP, HHCa, and natural terpenes, delivering a smooth and flavorful hit every time. With advanced features like a Smart Screen, Dual Vertex coils, and variable voltage settings, these pens are designed for enhanced performance, easy personalization, and smooth smoking sessions.
Don't forget to explore the other blends of these 8g pens; Spectre, Quantum, and Vantablack.
SUGGESTED DOSE 1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.
