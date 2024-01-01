Elevate your vaping experience with ELF THC Quantum Blend Vape Pens, offered in three enticing flavors: Grape Society, Tangerine Moonrocks, and Kiwi Razz Kush. Each pen is loaded with a robust 8000mg blend of THCa, THCP, Delta 8 THC, and natural terpenes, ensuring a consistently smooth and flavorful draw. Engineered with a Smart Screen, Dual Vertex coils, and adjustable voltage settings, these pens provide optimal performance, easy customization, and an unparalleled vaping experience.
Explore more premium 8g pens from ELF THC, including the Spectre, Phantom, and Vantablack blends, each offering unique and potent combinations.
SUGGESTED DOSE 1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.