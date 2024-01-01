About this product
Enhance your vaping experience with ELF THC Spectre Blend Vape Pens, available in three delectable flavors: Sour Banana Skydweller OG, Green Apple Diesel, and Sweet Pink Frosting. Each pen contains a potent 8000mg blend of THCa, THCX, THCjd, THCP, and natural terpenes, ensuring a smooth, flavorful hit every time. Designed for top-tier performance, these pens come equipped with a Smart Screen, Dual Vertex coils, and adjustable voltage settings, allowing for easy customization and an exceptional vaping session.
Be sure to explore other premium 8g pens from ELF THC, including the Quantum, Phantom, and Vantablack blends, each offering a unique and powerful combination.
SUGGESTED DOSE
1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.
Best Voltage: 2.5 – 3.3.
ELF THC SPECTRE BLEND FLAVORS
🍌Sour Banana Skydweller OG
🍏Green Apple Diesel
🧁Sweet Pink Frosting
ELF THC SPECTRE BLEND SPECIFICATIONS
1 premium vape pen per package
8000mg (8 grams) per vape pen
THCa + THCX + THCjd + THCP + Terpenes
Smart Screen
Dual Vertex (dual mesh coil)
Variable voltage settings;
2.4V
2.8V
3.2V
Anti-leak
Disposable
Rechargeable
Not refillable
Be sure to explore other premium 8g pens from ELF THC, including the Quantum, Phantom, and Vantablack blends, each offering a unique and powerful combination.
SUGGESTED DOSE
1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.
Best Voltage: 2.5 – 3.3.
ELF THC SPECTRE BLEND FLAVORS
🍌Sour Banana Skydweller OG
🍏Green Apple Diesel
🧁Sweet Pink Frosting
ELF THC SPECTRE BLEND SPECIFICATIONS
1 premium vape pen per package
8000mg (8 grams) per vape pen
THCa + THCX + THCjd + THCP + Terpenes
Smart Screen
Dual Vertex (dual mesh coil)
Variable voltage settings;
2.4V
2.8V
3.2V
Anti-leak
Disposable
Rechargeable
Not refillable
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item