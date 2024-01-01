These sleek, portable, and discreet ELF THC Vape Pens, also known as ELF Bars, come in a small but mighty 5000mg disposable pod. These pens include a unique blend of Delta 8, Delta 10, Delta 11, THCP, and terpenes that completely elevate your THC experience.



​



ELF is known for their enhanced and elevated vape pens, called ELF Bars. ELF Bars are known for the innovative and high quality designs, created with the consumer in mind. There is no comparison to ELF Bars.



If you're ready to jump on the ELF bandwagon, without the use of nicotine, these Vape Pens are for you!



Try these 5 gram disposable vape pens in Raspberry Vanilla Skunk, Hawaiian Sexpot Gelato, and Huckleberry Diesel.



​SUGGESTED USE:

Click button 5 times to turn on/off.

1 – 2 puffs, not exceeding 3 seconds, to establish individual tolerance.

​



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

5g (5mL) per pen

5000 puffs

Delta 8 THC + Delta 10 THC + Delta 11 + THCP + Terpenes

Rechargeable

NOT Refillable

Disposable

650 mAh

USB-C charger cable NOT included

Dual mesh coil

​



Note from ELF: Battery power shall not be released normally when the ambient temperature is lower than -5℃. We suggest before the activation, this product shall be left in a warm environment for about three days to restore battery discharge capacity.



HUCKLEBERRY DIESEL (HYBRID-SATIVA)

Huckleberry Diesel is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid. This strain is a smooth and satisfying strain that is uplifting and creates a social experience.



RASPBERRY VANILLA SKUNK (HYBRID-INDICA)

Raspberry Vanilla Skunk is an Indica-dominant Hybrid strain. This delicious strain is fruity and sweet and creates a calming and relaxing effect.



HAWAIIAN SEXPOT GELATO (HYBRID-SATIVA)

Hawaiian Sexpot Gelato is an uplifting Sativa-dominant Hybrid. This fun and relaxing, mood-boosting strain is stimulating and delivers an enticing, sweet flavor.

