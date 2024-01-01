About this product
Meet your new favorite vape: the Exodus Blue Lotus Dope Boyz Disposable! 🌿 This 2.2g botanical blend brings together the calming blue lotus and delta-8 THC for a smooth, balanced experience. Enjoy the soothing effects, mood boost, and mindful relaxation this unique blend provides—perfect for unwinding or de-stressing after a long day.
Plus, you can pick your favorite flavor from exciting options like Blue Razz, Pink Runtz, Sour Zkittles, Super Goji, Unicorn Dreamz, and White Gushers! ✨
EXODUS BLUE LOTUS DOPE BOYZ DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN SPECIFICATIONS
Premium botanical blend + Blue Lotus + Delta 8 THC
2.2 grams per pen
5 flavors to choose from; Blue Razz, Pink Runtz, Sour Zkittles, Super Goji, Unicorn Dreamz, White Gushers
Button-Activated
USBC Rechargeable
EXODUS BLUE LOTUS DOPE BOYZ DISPOSABLE VAPE PEN FLAVORS
BLUE RAZZ
Sweet blueberries and raspberries.
PINK RUNTZ
Fresh strawberries and sweet grapefruit.
SOUR ZKITTLES
Juicy lemon and lime.
SUPER GOJI
Tropical citrus and grape.
UNICORN DREAMZ
Tropical fruit blend with hints of berry and citrus.
WHITE GUSHERS
Candied tropical fruit.
Exodus - Blue Lotus Dope Boyz Disposable Vape 2.2g
THC —CBD —
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
