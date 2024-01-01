Exodus - Mushroom Extract Mushy Disposable Vape - 2.2g

Enjoy a comfortable and trippy euphoric experience with Exodus Mushroom Extract Mushy Disposable Vape Pens. With a proprietary blend of mushroom extracts and terpenes, these mushroom pens are meant to create a perfectly relaxing experience, great for any time of day!

Grab your 2.2 grams of goodness in any of the 6 familiar flavors of Exodus Mushroom Extract Mushy Disposable Vape pens.

EXODUS MUSHROOM EXTRACT MUSHY DISPOSABLE SPECIFICATIONS
2.2 grams per pen
Proprietary mushroom extract blend with terpenes
USB-C charger not included


EXODUS MUSHROOM EXTRACT MUSHY DISPOSABLE FLAVORS
Blueberry Blast
Grape Punch
Rainbow Belts
Sour Apple
Strawberry Kiwi
Watermelon Lime

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
