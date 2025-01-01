If you love high potency and convenience, try Purpz disposable vape pens by Exodus. Each pen delivers a high potency mix of THCP and Delta-8 THC, with a proprietary terpene blend for maximum flavor and a superior experience. Enjoy smooth, flavorful vapor and a balanced body-and-mind high.
Choose your favorite strain and enjoy rich flavor and exceptional effects!
Exodus Purpz Vape Pen Details High Potency 1500 Milligrams THCP + 500 Milligrams D8 THC Live Badder USB-C Rechargeable Preheat Function Activate With Inhale Lab-tested for Quality & Consistency 2018 Farm Bill Compliant, Containing Less Than .3% Delta-9
If you love high potency and convenience, try Purpz disposable vape pens by Exodus. Each pen delivers a high potency mix of THCP and Delta-8 THC, with a proprietary terpene blend for maximum flavor and a superior experience. Enjoy smooth, flavorful vapor and a balanced body-and-mind high.
Choose your favorite strain and enjoy rich flavor and exceptional effects!
Exodus Purpz Vape Pen Details High Potency 1500 Milligrams THCP + 500 Milligrams D8 THC Live Badder USB-C Rechargeable Preheat Function Activate With Inhale Lab-tested for Quality & Consistency 2018 Farm Bill Compliant, Containing Less Than .3% Delta-9
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.