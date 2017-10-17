Find familiar strains and unique experiences in the Exodus THCa Flower. Each bag holds 8 grams of premium, AAA+ grade homegrown indoors flower. Choose your own adventure with this THCa flower: smoke it, roll it, or make edibles with it - the choice is yours!



Snag your favorite strain in the Exodus THCa flower.



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



ALASKAN THUNDER FUCK

Alaskan Thunder Fuck (aka ATF) is a legendary Sativa strain with delicious flavors of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk. Enjoy the euphoric high that is energetic and mentally relaxing.



SOUR SPACE CANDY

Sour Space Candy is an uplifting Sativa strain delivering sour flavors and happy effects that combat anxiety, stress, and depression.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



BLUE DREAM

Blue Dream is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid strain with flavors of sweet fruit and spicy pepper. Enjoy mentally stimulating and uplifting effects in this strain.



GORILLA GLUE

Gorilla Glue is an Indica-dominant Hybrid strain with couch-locking effects and sweet and sour diesel flavors.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



BUBBLE GUM

Bubble Gum is a stress-fighting Indica strain. This strain is known to create a body-numbing and pain-relieving high with mental stimulation. Enjoy flavors of sweet floral and, of course, bubble gum.



SLURRICANE

Slurricane is a powerful Indica strain with sweet fruity flavors. This strain is perfect for evening or nighttime use to help induce euphoric relaxation.



​

