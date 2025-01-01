Saddle up for a thrilling ride! Seasoned cannabis enthusiasts will love these Flying Horse gummies, infused with 1000 milligrams each of THCA derived from USA-grown hemp. Premium ingredients and natural flavors set these gummies apart, as well as their yummy flavors and long-lasting, hard-hitting effects.
Flying Horse Gummies Details 15 gummies per jar 1000 milligrams per gummy 15000 milligrams per jar THCA
Flying Horse Exotic Blend Gummies Flavors Choose from several tasty flavors and come horse around with us!
Blue Razz
A berry burst of sweet and tart flavor.
Blueberry Blast
Bite into a juicy blast of ripe blueberry.
Mango Pineapple
An island-inspired, tantalizing taste of tropical fruit.
Mixed Berry
Mix things up with juicy, ripe mixed berry flavors.
Strawberry Banana
A vibrant blend of juicy strawberry and creamy banana.
Tropical Fruit
Big island vibes with a mouthwatering mix of tropical fruit.
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.