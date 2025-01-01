Saddle up for a thrilling ride! Seasoned cannabis enthusiasts will love these Flying Horse gummies, infused with 1000 milligrams each of THCA derived from USA-grown hemp. Premium ingredients and natural flavors set these gummies apart, as well as their yummy flavors and long-lasting, hard-hitting effects.



Flying Horse Gummies Details

15 gummies per jar

1000 milligrams per gummy

15000 milligrams per jar

THCA

​



Flying Horse Exotic Blend Gummies Flavors

Choose from several tasty flavors and come horse around with us!



Blue Razz



A berry burst of sweet and tart flavor.



Blueberry Blast



Bite into a juicy blast of ripe blueberry.



Mango Pineapple



An island-inspired, tantalizing taste of tropical fruit.



Mixed Berry



Mix things up with juicy, ripe mixed berry flavors.



Strawberry Banana



A vibrant blend of juicy strawberry and creamy banana.



Tropical Fruit



Big island vibes with a mouthwatering mix of tropical fruit.

read more