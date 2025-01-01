Fly high with Flying Horse’s Extreme THCP prerolls! Grab a potent 3-pack of joints rolled with the finest indoor-grown flower. Flying Horse delivers a potent, flavorful smoking experience and a smooth, slow burn.



Simply select your favorite strain, light up, and enjoy.



Flying Horse Extreme THCP Prerolls Details

Contains 3 carefully crafted prerolls

2 grams each

THCP

Premium, indoor-grown flower

Flying Horse Extreme THCP Prerolls Strains

Choose from several potent strains and come horse around with us!



Grape Ape (Sativa)

Aromas and flavors of sweet grape and subtle berry, with euphoric, happy effects.



Honey Bun (Sativa)

Hey, honey! Try this sweet and nutty strain that delivers uplifting, calming effects.



Picasso Moon (Sativa)

Shoot for the moon with berry and menthol flavors and invigorating effects.



White Apple Runtz (Sativa)

Experience a sugary candy flavor and talkative, giggly effects.



Magentie (Hybrid)

A smooth and refreshing flavor and balanced hybrid effects.



Mimosa (Hybrid)

Say cheers to a bright citrusy flavor and happy, balanced effects.



Subzero (Hybrid)

A gem of a hybrid with strawberry diesel flavors and uplifting mind and body effects.



Midnight Moonlight (Indica)

Spicy, earthy and woody flavors with effects that are both focused and relaxing.



Molten Lava (Indica)

Big berry and citrus flavors with effects that numb and soothe.



Tropical Banana (Indica)

All the flavors of a tropical vacation and a relaxing body high.



