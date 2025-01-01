About this product
Fly high with Flying Horse’s Extreme THCP prerolls! Grab a potent 3-pack of joints rolled with the finest indoor-grown flower. Flying Horse delivers a potent, flavorful smoking experience and a smooth, slow burn.
Simply select your favorite strain, light up, and enjoy.
Flying Horse Extreme THCP Prerolls Details
Contains 3 carefully crafted prerolls
2 grams each
THCP
Premium, indoor-grown flower
Flying Horse Extreme THCP Prerolls Strains
Choose from several potent strains and come horse around with us!
Grape Ape (Sativa)
Aromas and flavors of sweet grape and subtle berry, with euphoric, happy effects.
Honey Bun (Sativa)
Hey, honey! Try this sweet and nutty strain that delivers uplifting, calming effects.
Picasso Moon (Sativa)
Shoot for the moon with berry and menthol flavors and invigorating effects.
White Apple Runtz (Sativa)
Experience a sugary candy flavor and talkative, giggly effects.
Magentie (Hybrid)
A smooth and refreshing flavor and balanced hybrid effects.
Mimosa (Hybrid)
Say cheers to a bright citrusy flavor and happy, balanced effects.
Subzero (Hybrid)
A gem of a hybrid with strawberry diesel flavors and uplifting mind and body effects.
Midnight Moonlight (Indica)
Spicy, earthy and woody flavors with effects that are both focused and relaxing.
Molten Lava (Indica)
Big berry and citrus flavors with effects that numb and soothe.
Tropical Banana (Indica)
All the flavors of a tropical vacation and a relaxing body high.
Simply select your favorite strain, light up, and enjoy.
Flying Horse Extreme THCP Prerolls Details
Contains 3 carefully crafted prerolls
2 grams each
THCP
Premium, indoor-grown flower
Flying Horse Extreme THCP Prerolls Strains
Choose from several potent strains and come horse around with us!
Grape Ape (Sativa)
Aromas and flavors of sweet grape and subtle berry, with euphoric, happy effects.
Honey Bun (Sativa)
Hey, honey! Try this sweet and nutty strain that delivers uplifting, calming effects.
Picasso Moon (Sativa)
Shoot for the moon with berry and menthol flavors and invigorating effects.
White Apple Runtz (Sativa)
Experience a sugary candy flavor and talkative, giggly effects.
Magentie (Hybrid)
A smooth and refreshing flavor and balanced hybrid effects.
Mimosa (Hybrid)
Say cheers to a bright citrusy flavor and happy, balanced effects.
Subzero (Hybrid)
A gem of a hybrid with strawberry diesel flavors and uplifting mind and body effects.
Midnight Moonlight (Indica)
Spicy, earthy and woody flavors with effects that are both focused and relaxing.
Molten Lava (Indica)
Big berry and citrus flavors with effects that numb and soothe.
Tropical Banana (Indica)
All the flavors of a tropical vacation and a relaxing body high.
Fulfillment
About this product
Fly high with Flying Horse’s Extreme THCP prerolls! Grab a potent 3-pack of joints rolled with the finest indoor-grown flower. Flying Horse delivers a potent, flavorful smoking experience and a smooth, slow burn.
Simply select your favorite strain, light up, and enjoy.
Flying Horse Extreme THCP Prerolls Details
Contains 3 carefully crafted prerolls
2 grams each
THCP
Premium, indoor-grown flower
Flying Horse Extreme THCP Prerolls Strains
Choose from several potent strains and come horse around with us!
Grape Ape (Sativa)
Aromas and flavors of sweet grape and subtle berry, with euphoric, happy effects.
Honey Bun (Sativa)
Hey, honey! Try this sweet and nutty strain that delivers uplifting, calming effects.
Picasso Moon (Sativa)
Shoot for the moon with berry and menthol flavors and invigorating effects.
White Apple Runtz (Sativa)
Experience a sugary candy flavor and talkative, giggly effects.
Magentie (Hybrid)
A smooth and refreshing flavor and balanced hybrid effects.
Mimosa (Hybrid)
Say cheers to a bright citrusy flavor and happy, balanced effects.
Subzero (Hybrid)
A gem of a hybrid with strawberry diesel flavors and uplifting mind and body effects.
Midnight Moonlight (Indica)
Spicy, earthy and woody flavors with effects that are both focused and relaxing.
Molten Lava (Indica)
Big berry and citrus flavors with effects that numb and soothe.
Tropical Banana (Indica)
All the flavors of a tropical vacation and a relaxing body high.
Simply select your favorite strain, light up, and enjoy.
Flying Horse Extreme THCP Prerolls Details
Contains 3 carefully crafted prerolls
2 grams each
THCP
Premium, indoor-grown flower
Flying Horse Extreme THCP Prerolls Strains
Choose from several potent strains and come horse around with us!
Grape Ape (Sativa)
Aromas and flavors of sweet grape and subtle berry, with euphoric, happy effects.
Honey Bun (Sativa)
Hey, honey! Try this sweet and nutty strain that delivers uplifting, calming effects.
Picasso Moon (Sativa)
Shoot for the moon with berry and menthol flavors and invigorating effects.
White Apple Runtz (Sativa)
Experience a sugary candy flavor and talkative, giggly effects.
Magentie (Hybrid)
A smooth and refreshing flavor and balanced hybrid effects.
Mimosa (Hybrid)
Say cheers to a bright citrusy flavor and happy, balanced effects.
Subzero (Hybrid)
A gem of a hybrid with strawberry diesel flavors and uplifting mind and body effects.
Midnight Moonlight (Indica)
Spicy, earthy and woody flavors with effects that are both focused and relaxing.
Molten Lava (Indica)
Big berry and citrus flavors with effects that numb and soothe.
Tropical Banana (Indica)
All the flavors of a tropical vacation and a relaxing body high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item