Grab a convenient, potent pre-roll from your favorite THC brand! Flying Horse’s Hash Hole prerolls are stuffed with the finest indoor-grown flower for a potent, flavorful smoking experience, and a smooth, slow burn. A bold 2.5 grams each. 2 pre-rolls per pack.



Select your favorite strain, light up, and enjoy.



Flying Horse Hash Hole Prerolls Details

Contains 2 carefully crafted prerolls

2.5 grams each

THCA

Premium, indoor-grown flower

Flying Horse Hash Hole THCA Prerolls Strains

Choose from several potent strains and come horse around with us! For information about terms like “sativa,” “indica,” and “hybrid,” see our blog: What is an Indica, Sativa, or Hybrid Strain?



Apple Fritter (Sativa)

Known for its cheesy, apple pastry flavor and a powerful high with relaxed, giggly, tingly feelings.



Strawberry Jam (Sativa)

Jam out with a sugary sweet berry flavor and feelings of happy energy and enhanced creativity.



Blueberry Pancake (Sativa)

Taste sweet syrup and tart berry, and enjoy a joyful buzz and relief from physical discomfort.



American Twist (Sativa)

Pungent aromas and spicy diesel overtones, with energizing, motivating effects.



Frosted Cake (Hybrid)

Super sweet flavors and a heady high. Enjoy an uplifting euphoria followed by a relaxing body high.



Glazed N’ Laced (Hybrid)

Sweet and herbal flavors, with balanced effects of happiness and relaxation.



Banana Nuts (Hybrid)

Deliciously fruity and nutty flavor with balanced effects including mood boost and relaxation.



Pumpkin Spice (Indica)

There’s nothing basic about this strain, which delivers warm fall flavors, a rush of euphoria and laid-back relaxation.



Boston Cream (Indica)

Enjoy sweet and creamy vanilla with a hint of sour orange citrus, along with effects that will leave you feeling relaxed from head to toe.



Matcha Glaze (Indica)

Flavors that blend flowery, earthy notes with sweet cream, and soothing, relaxing effects.

