For those who love variety, Flying Horse Stoner Blend disposable vapes are the ultimate vape pens! These 5 gram pens deliver three phenomenal strains in one sleek device. Follow your heart and your whims when you switch between two heavy-hitting strains—one euphoric sativa and one relaxing indica, or choose a hybrid blend of both.



Because why commit to just one strain when you can have three?



​



Flying Horse Stoner Blend Disposable Vape Details

5 grams per pen

Cannabinoid blend: THCP + HHC + D8 Live Resin

3 flavors in 1

Rechargeable

Type-C charging port

Digital display screen

Disposable

Preheat



Flying Horse Stoner Blend 5g Strains:



Summer Runtz (Sativa) + Candy Rain (Indica)

Enjoy the bliss of Summer Runtz, while Candy Rain sprinkles you with sweet fruity flavors and feelings of calm and ease.



Juicy Boobs OG (Sativa) + Pink Lychee (Indica)

Juicy Boobs OG is known for tropical flavors and creative effects, while lychee delivers a balanced, calming head high.



Watermelon Gushers (Sativa) + Raspberry Hibiscus (Indica)

Watermelon Gushers is a sweet treat, while Raspberry Hibiscus delivers fruity flavors and calming effects.



Cali’s Level Up (Indica) + Motivation Dream (Sativa)

Get energized with Motivation Dream, while Cali’s Level Up will soothe you with sleepy effects.



Tropicana Cookies (Sativa) + Maui Wowie (Indica)

Enjoy the insanely delicious flavor of Tropicana Cookies, or switch to classic Maui Wowie.



Bubblegum Bliss (Sativa) + Zkittles (Indica)

Bubblegum Bliss delivers a stimulating head high, while Zkittles delivers sweet berry flavor and relaxation.



Pineapple Express (Sativa) + Sour Diesel (Indica)

Pineapple Express will take you straight to energizing effects, while Sour Diesel enhances creativity.



Blue Dream (Indica) + Fresh Squeezed (Sativa)

Enjoy the sour orange flavor and energizing high of Fresh Squeezed, or switch to mellow, blueberry-pie-flavored Blue Dream.



Strawberry Nebula (Sativa) + Orchid Dream (Indica)

Get a head and body buzz from Strawberry Nebula, or wind down with the relaxed, couch-locked effects of Orchid Dream.



Bluberry Pancake (Sativa) + Wedding Cake (Indica)

Indulge in the delicious flavors and uplifting effects of Blueberry Pancake, or enjoy a slice of sleepy effects from Wedding Cake.

read more