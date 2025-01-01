About this product
For those who love variety, Flying Horse Stoner Blend disposable vapes are the ultimate vape pens! These 5 gram pens deliver three phenomenal strains in one sleek device. Follow your heart and your whims when you switch between two heavy-hitting strains—one euphoric sativa and one relaxing indica, or choose a hybrid blend of both.
Because why commit to just one strain when you can have three?
Flying Horse Stoner Blend Disposable Vape Details
5 grams per pen
Cannabinoid blend: THCP + HHC + D8 Live Resin
3 flavors in 1
Rechargeable
Type-C charging port
Digital display screen
Disposable
Preheat
Flying Horse Stoner Blend 5g Strains:
Summer Runtz (Sativa) + Candy Rain (Indica)
Enjoy the bliss of Summer Runtz, while Candy Rain sprinkles you with sweet fruity flavors and feelings of calm and ease.
Juicy Boobs OG (Sativa) + Pink Lychee (Indica)
Juicy Boobs OG is known for tropical flavors and creative effects, while lychee delivers a balanced, calming head high.
Watermelon Gushers (Sativa) + Raspberry Hibiscus (Indica)
Watermelon Gushers is a sweet treat, while Raspberry Hibiscus delivers fruity flavors and calming effects.
Cali’s Level Up (Indica) + Motivation Dream (Sativa)
Get energized with Motivation Dream, while Cali’s Level Up will soothe you with sleepy effects.
Tropicana Cookies (Sativa) + Maui Wowie (Indica)
Enjoy the insanely delicious flavor of Tropicana Cookies, or switch to classic Maui Wowie.
Bubblegum Bliss (Sativa) + Zkittles (Indica)
Bubblegum Bliss delivers a stimulating head high, while Zkittles delivers sweet berry flavor and relaxation.
Pineapple Express (Sativa) + Sour Diesel (Indica)
Pineapple Express will take you straight to energizing effects, while Sour Diesel enhances creativity.
Blue Dream (Indica) + Fresh Squeezed (Sativa)
Enjoy the sour orange flavor and energizing high of Fresh Squeezed, or switch to mellow, blueberry-pie-flavored Blue Dream.
Strawberry Nebula (Sativa) + Orchid Dream (Indica)
Get a head and body buzz from Strawberry Nebula, or wind down with the relaxed, couch-locked effects of Orchid Dream.
Bluberry Pancake (Sativa) + Wedding Cake (Indica)
Indulge in the delicious flavors and uplifting effects of Blueberry Pancake, or enjoy a slice of sleepy effects from Wedding Cake.
Because why commit to just one strain when you can have three?
Flying Horse Stoner Blend Disposable Vape Details
5 grams per pen
Cannabinoid blend: THCP + HHC + D8 Live Resin
3 flavors in 1
Rechargeable
Type-C charging port
Digital display screen
Disposable
Preheat
Flying Horse Stoner Blend 5g Strains:
Summer Runtz (Sativa) + Candy Rain (Indica)
Enjoy the bliss of Summer Runtz, while Candy Rain sprinkles you with sweet fruity flavors and feelings of calm and ease.
Juicy Boobs OG (Sativa) + Pink Lychee (Indica)
Juicy Boobs OG is known for tropical flavors and creative effects, while lychee delivers a balanced, calming head high.
Watermelon Gushers (Sativa) + Raspberry Hibiscus (Indica)
Watermelon Gushers is a sweet treat, while Raspberry Hibiscus delivers fruity flavors and calming effects.
Cali’s Level Up (Indica) + Motivation Dream (Sativa)
Get energized with Motivation Dream, while Cali’s Level Up will soothe you with sleepy effects.
Tropicana Cookies (Sativa) + Maui Wowie (Indica)
Enjoy the insanely delicious flavor of Tropicana Cookies, or switch to classic Maui Wowie.
Bubblegum Bliss (Sativa) + Zkittles (Indica)
Bubblegum Bliss delivers a stimulating head high, while Zkittles delivers sweet berry flavor and relaxation.
Pineapple Express (Sativa) + Sour Diesel (Indica)
Pineapple Express will take you straight to energizing effects, while Sour Diesel enhances creativity.
Blue Dream (Indica) + Fresh Squeezed (Sativa)
Enjoy the sour orange flavor and energizing high of Fresh Squeezed, or switch to mellow, blueberry-pie-flavored Blue Dream.
Strawberry Nebula (Sativa) + Orchid Dream (Indica)
Get a head and body buzz from Strawberry Nebula, or wind down with the relaxed, couch-locked effects of Orchid Dream.
Bluberry Pancake (Sativa) + Wedding Cake (Indica)
Indulge in the delicious flavors and uplifting effects of Blueberry Pancake, or enjoy a slice of sleepy effects from Wedding Cake.
Fulfillment
About this product
For those who love variety, Flying Horse Stoner Blend disposable vapes are the ultimate vape pens! These 5 gram pens deliver three phenomenal strains in one sleek device. Follow your heart and your whims when you switch between two heavy-hitting strains—one euphoric sativa and one relaxing indica, or choose a hybrid blend of both.
Because why commit to just one strain when you can have three?
Flying Horse Stoner Blend Disposable Vape Details
5 grams per pen
Cannabinoid blend: THCP + HHC + D8 Live Resin
3 flavors in 1
Rechargeable
Type-C charging port
Digital display screen
Disposable
Preheat
Flying Horse Stoner Blend 5g Strains:
Summer Runtz (Sativa) + Candy Rain (Indica)
Enjoy the bliss of Summer Runtz, while Candy Rain sprinkles you with sweet fruity flavors and feelings of calm and ease.
Juicy Boobs OG (Sativa) + Pink Lychee (Indica)
Juicy Boobs OG is known for tropical flavors and creative effects, while lychee delivers a balanced, calming head high.
Watermelon Gushers (Sativa) + Raspberry Hibiscus (Indica)
Watermelon Gushers is a sweet treat, while Raspberry Hibiscus delivers fruity flavors and calming effects.
Cali’s Level Up (Indica) + Motivation Dream (Sativa)
Get energized with Motivation Dream, while Cali’s Level Up will soothe you with sleepy effects.
Tropicana Cookies (Sativa) + Maui Wowie (Indica)
Enjoy the insanely delicious flavor of Tropicana Cookies, or switch to classic Maui Wowie.
Bubblegum Bliss (Sativa) + Zkittles (Indica)
Bubblegum Bliss delivers a stimulating head high, while Zkittles delivers sweet berry flavor and relaxation.
Pineapple Express (Sativa) + Sour Diesel (Indica)
Pineapple Express will take you straight to energizing effects, while Sour Diesel enhances creativity.
Blue Dream (Indica) + Fresh Squeezed (Sativa)
Enjoy the sour orange flavor and energizing high of Fresh Squeezed, or switch to mellow, blueberry-pie-flavored Blue Dream.
Strawberry Nebula (Sativa) + Orchid Dream (Indica)
Get a head and body buzz from Strawberry Nebula, or wind down with the relaxed, couch-locked effects of Orchid Dream.
Bluberry Pancake (Sativa) + Wedding Cake (Indica)
Indulge in the delicious flavors and uplifting effects of Blueberry Pancake, or enjoy a slice of sleepy effects from Wedding Cake.
Because why commit to just one strain when you can have three?
Flying Horse Stoner Blend Disposable Vape Details
5 grams per pen
Cannabinoid blend: THCP + HHC + D8 Live Resin
3 flavors in 1
Rechargeable
Type-C charging port
Digital display screen
Disposable
Preheat
Flying Horse Stoner Blend 5g Strains:
Summer Runtz (Sativa) + Candy Rain (Indica)
Enjoy the bliss of Summer Runtz, while Candy Rain sprinkles you with sweet fruity flavors and feelings of calm and ease.
Juicy Boobs OG (Sativa) + Pink Lychee (Indica)
Juicy Boobs OG is known for tropical flavors and creative effects, while lychee delivers a balanced, calming head high.
Watermelon Gushers (Sativa) + Raspberry Hibiscus (Indica)
Watermelon Gushers is a sweet treat, while Raspberry Hibiscus delivers fruity flavors and calming effects.
Cali’s Level Up (Indica) + Motivation Dream (Sativa)
Get energized with Motivation Dream, while Cali’s Level Up will soothe you with sleepy effects.
Tropicana Cookies (Sativa) + Maui Wowie (Indica)
Enjoy the insanely delicious flavor of Tropicana Cookies, or switch to classic Maui Wowie.
Bubblegum Bliss (Sativa) + Zkittles (Indica)
Bubblegum Bliss delivers a stimulating head high, while Zkittles delivers sweet berry flavor and relaxation.
Pineapple Express (Sativa) + Sour Diesel (Indica)
Pineapple Express will take you straight to energizing effects, while Sour Diesel enhances creativity.
Blue Dream (Indica) + Fresh Squeezed (Sativa)
Enjoy the sour orange flavor and energizing high of Fresh Squeezed, or switch to mellow, blueberry-pie-flavored Blue Dream.
Strawberry Nebula (Sativa) + Orchid Dream (Indica)
Get a head and body buzz from Strawberry Nebula, or wind down with the relaxed, couch-locked effects of Orchid Dream.
Bluberry Pancake (Sativa) + Wedding Cake (Indica)
Indulge in the delicious flavors and uplifting effects of Blueberry Pancake, or enjoy a slice of sleepy effects from Wedding Cake.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item