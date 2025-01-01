Get on your high horse with Flying Horse Stoner Blend disposable vapes, which deliver three phenomenal strains in one 9g disposable vape pen. According to your mood, switch between two heavy-hitting strains, one euphoric sativa and one relaxing indica, or choose a hybrid blend of both.



Because why select just one strain when you can have three?



Flying Horse Stoner Blend Disposable Vape Details

9 grams per pen

Cannabinoid blend: THCP + THC-IX + THC-VIII

3 flavors in 1

Rechargeable

Type-C charging port

Digital display screen

Disposable

Preheat

Flying Horse Stoner Blend 9g Strains

AK-47 (Sativa) + Blue Flame Nuggs (Indica)

AK-47 offers cerebral effects and buzzy euphoria, while Blue Flame Nuggs soothes your worries away.



Berry Train Kush (Sativa) + White Truffle (Indica)

Embrace the happy uplift of Berry Train Kush and the laid-back relaxation of White Truffle. Or blend the effects of both!



Birthday Cake (Sativa) + Ice Cream Cake (Indica)

Enjoy the happy, euphoric effects of Birthday Cake, the relaxing effects of Ice Cream Cake, or a balanced blend of both.



Blue Dream (Sativa) + Pineapple Express (Indica)

Choose from uplifting, motivating Blue Dream, body-relaxing Pineapple Express, or a little bit of both.



Fruity Pebbles (Sativa) + Pink Panties (Indica)

Experience the creativity and euphoria of Fruity Pebbles, the sleepy body high of Pink Panties, or the best of both worlds!



Polar Express (Sativa) + Skywalker OG (Indica)

Polar Express delivers a happy uplift, while Skywalker OG relaxes you into peaceful tranquility.



Sour Diesel Runtz (Sativa) + Granddaddy Purple (Indica)

Sour Diesel Runtz is energizing and dreamy, while Grandaddy Purple washes over you with powerful relaxation and pain relief.



Strawberry Pop (Sativa) + After Love (Indica)

Strawberry pop delivers cheerful euphoria and After Love melts away stress and tension.



Summer Heat Runtz (Sativa) + Juicy Boobs OG (Indica)

Enjoy the bliss of Summer Heat Runtz, while Juicy Boobs OG offers smooth, soothing relaxation.



Watermelon Zkittelz (Sativa) + Strawberry Gelato Kush (Indica)

Watermelon Zkittelz will lift you up with euphoric bliss, and Strawberry Gelato Kush will relax you from head to toe.



