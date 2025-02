Experience next-level potency with FVKD Exotics THC-A + D9 Gummies, expertly crafted for maximum purity and effectiveness. Each gummy is packed with 600mg of cannabinoids, delivering a powerful 6000mg per bag. Infused with liquid diamonds and enhanced through nano-infusion technology, these gummies offer superior bioavailability, ensuring faster and more efficient absorption.



Made with high-quality ingredients, these gummies are not only potent but also bursting with flavor for an enjoyable edible experience. Plus, every batch undergoes rigorous third-party testing for purity, potency, and safety, giving you confidence in every bite.



Enjoy a delicious, powerful, and fast-acting way to consume cannabinoids with FVKD Exotics THC-A + D9 Gummies!



FVKD Exotics High Potency Gummies Specifications

10 gummies per bag

6,000mg per bag

600mg blend per gummy

THCa + Delta 9 THC

High Potency

