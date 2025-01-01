About this product
Experience the next level of vaping with FVKD Exotics Hypnotiq Diamond Sauce Disposable. Each device is packed with 3.5 grams of HHC and THC-P, delivering a smooth, flavorful, and potent vaping experience. Whether you're an experienced vaper or just getting started, FVKD Exotics Hypnotiq Diamond Sauce offers a superior vaping experience with unmatched quality and flavor.
FVKD Hypnotiq Diamond Sauce Disposable Vape Pen Specificiations
3.5 grams per vape pen
HHC + THC-P
Optimized ceramic coil
Preheat button
Rechargeable (USB-C charging cord not included)
Disposable
Wattages
25 watt on auto-draw
35 watt with button
Adjustable airflow control
NOT Refillable
SATIVAS
For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.
Cannalope Haze
With energizing, uplifting effects, Cannalope Haze sparks creativity and focus, making it the ideal Sativa strain to fuel your productivity and inspire new ideas.
Pina Colada
Infused with the uplifting properties of Sativa, Pina Colada delivers an energizing, mood-boosting experience that sparks creativity while keeping you relaxed, making it perfect for socializing or enjoying a sunny day.
HYBRIDS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.
Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
Pineapple Bubba Kush
A blissful mix of relaxation and mental clarity, Pineapple Bubba Kush is a Hybrid that helps you unwind while staying mentally sharp, perfect for evening relaxation after a long day.
Tropicana Cherry
Offering a balanced blend of euphoria and physical relaxation, Tropicana Cherry keeps you uplifted and relaxed all day, providing the perfect Hybrid harmony for any occasion.
INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
Slurricane
Known for its potent sedative effects and sweet, fruity aroma, Slurricane is the perfect Indica strain for those looking to sink into deep relaxation and end the day on a tranquil note.
Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll is an ideal Indica strain for relaxing after a busy day or enhancing your downtime, Jelly Roll delivers soothing effects that help you unwind and ease into ultimate relaxation.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
