Experience a cannabis journey like no other with the FVKD Exotics Liquid Diamonds Disposable. If you're seeking potent highs and unique flavors, this disposable is the perfect choice for you. Packed with 3.5 grams of strain-specific blends each strain is designed to offer a personalized experience with every puff.



Ideal for social activities, outdoor adventures, or simply unwinding at home, the FVKD Exotics Liquid Diamonds Disposable is your go-to companion for consistent and flavorful vaping. Elevate and personalize your experience and dive into the extraordinary with the FVKD Exotics Liquid Diamonds Disposable.



FVKD Liquid Diamonds Disposable Vape Pen Specificiations

3.5 grams per vape pen

Strain-specific cannabinoid blends

Optimized ceramic coil

Preheat button

Rechargeable (USB-C charging cord not included)

Disposable

Wattages

25 watt on auto-draw

35 watt with button

Adjustable airflow control

NOT Refillable

​



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



Green Crack | THC-X + D6 + D8 + THCa + THC-P

Green Crack is an energizing Sativa featuring THCX, D6, D8, THCA, and THCP. This strain boosts creativity, focus, and energy, making it ideal for daytime use when you need an alert and uplifting experience.



Mango Mintality | PHC + THC-V + THC-P + D8 + HHC-P

Mango Mintality is a lively Sativa with THCP, HHCP, PHC, THCV, and D8. With a refreshing mango-mint aroma, it energizes and enhances focus, making it perfect for daytime use or creative tasks.



Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade is a refreshing Sativa with a sweet, citrusy flavor that delivers an energizing, euphoric high. Perfect for daytime use, it enhances focus and mood, making it ideal for creative tasks or socializing.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



Banana Cake | D6, THCh, THCa, THC-V, THC-X

Banana Cake is a balanced Hybrid with THCH, THCA, THCX, THCV, and D6. Offering relaxation with mental clarity, this sweet-smelling strain is great for unwinding or sparking creativity.



Jelly Donutz | HHC-P, D6, THCa, THC-P, THC-X

Jelly Donutz is a sweet Hybrid strain offering a balanced blend of relaxation and uplifting effects. With a doughy aroma and fruity sweetness, it provides a calm, clear-headed high perfect for creativity or unwinding. Infused with HHCP, THCP, THCA, D6, and THCX, Jelly Donutz delivers a full-spectrum experience ideal for any time of day.



Mango Runtz

Mango Runtz is a vibrant Hybrid strain with a tropical mango aroma and sweet flavor. It blends uplifting, euphoric effects with soothing relaxation, enhancing creativity and mood while easing tension. Perfect for daytime use, Mango Runtz keeps you energized, focused, and relaxed.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



Garapples | HHC-P, THCh, THCa, THC-P, THC-X

Garapples is a relaxing Indica with a blend of HHCP, THCH, THCA, THCP, and THCX. Known for its sweet, fruity aroma, it delivers a deeply calming effect, perfect for unwinding and evening relaxation.



Pink Berry

Pink Berry is a flavorful Indica that offers a relaxing, blissful experience. With its sweet, berry-like aroma and calming effects, it's perfect for unwinding after a long day. Ideal for stress relief and enhancing relaxation, Pink Berry provides a soothing body high while leaving you in a peaceful state of mind.



Zwatz | PHC + THC-B + THC-P + THCa + HHC-P

Zwatz is a potent Indica that delivers deep relaxation with a blend of PHC, THCB, THCP, THCa, and HHCP. Perfect for unwinding, it provides soothing effects to calm both body and mind, making it ideal for evening use or stress relief.

read more