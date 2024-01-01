ghost - Delta 9 Gummies - 1000mg

The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
ghost Delta 9 Gummies deliver an entirely balanced cerebral experience with the addition of CBD in these 50mg gummies. Each 1000mg jar carries 20 of these delightfully flavored gummies.

Try these delicious gummies today!

Enjoy them in 4 fantastic flavors;

Kiwi Lime
Pink Lemonade
Black Cherry
Sour Apple

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
20 gummies per jar
1000mg jar
Delta 9 THC + CBD
50mg blend per gummy

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
