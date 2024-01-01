ghost - Graveyard D8 | HHC | D9 | THCP Gummies - 15,000mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

Ready for a potent experience? Ghost Graveyard Gummies combine a delightful blend of Delta-8 THC Live Resin, HHC, Delta-9 THC, and THCP. With Live Resin working to make your experience flavorful and fast-acting, the rest of the gang delivers potent effects and a plethora of wellness benefits.

This is the next step in your cannabis journey. Grab your ghost Graveyard Gummies in any of these delightful flavors; Watermelon Lemonade, Berry Blast, Tropical Punch, Forbidden Razz, or Mystery.

Here is the cannabinoid breakdown per gummy:

250mg Delta-8 THC Live Resin
235mg HHC
12mg Delta-9 THC
3mg THC-P

GHOST GRAVEYARD GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS
Graveyard Blend
30 gummies in each cannister
Delta-8 THC Live Resin + HHC + Delta-9 THC + THC-P
Per gummy:
250mg Delta-8 THC Live Resin
235mg HHC
12mg Delta-9 THC
3mg THC-P
500mg total per gummy
15,000mg per cannister
Child-Proof
Resealable
All natural ingredients
Hemp-derived
Full Spectrum


GHOST GRAVEYARD GUMMIES FLAVORS
Watermelon Lemonade
Berry Blast
Tropical Punch
Forbidden Razz
Mystery

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item