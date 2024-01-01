ghost - Shadow Blend THC Gummies - 5000mg

ghost Shadow Blend Gummies create an intense experience in each 125mg gummy. These edibles combine Delta 6 THC, THCa, and Liquid Diamonds to create a flavorful bite and even more delectable cerebral high. You'll enjoy the tingly sensations these gummies send through your body. Be careful, though, these gummies are powerful!



Enjoy them in 6 fantastic flavors;

Raspberry Dragonfruit
Guava Tangerine
Lemon Starfruit
Mandarin Orange
Grapple
Strawberry Bliss

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
40 gummies per jar
5000mg jar
Delta 6 THC + THCa + Liquid Diamonds
125mg blend per gummy

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
