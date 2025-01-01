Elevate your drinking experience with Gigli! Unwind and enjoy all the sophistication and bold flavors of a cocktail, with no mixing or shaking—and zero alcohol! Each sip delivers a balanced THC buzz and refreshing taste. Choose from several bold, deliciously fruity flavors.
Gigli’s wellness-inspired THC drinks are always fun and packed with natural goodness for a buzz without the booze!
Gigli THC Cocktail Details 4-pack of 12 ounce cans 2 servings per can 10 milligrams Delta-9 THC per can 5 milligrams Delta-9 THC per serving Crafted with real fruit juices Ashwagandha for melting away stress Ginseng for natural energy Low Calorie Low Sugar No artificial flavors or colors Vegan Gluten-free
Gigli - D9 THC Cocktail - 4pk of 12oz Cans - 10mg each
