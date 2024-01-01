Green Roads Broad Spectrum CBD Oil is perfect for you to feel the full effects of the cannabinoids working together without the addition of THC. Up the ante in your wellness routine with this broad spectrum CBD oil.
The 750mg bottles contain 25mg CBD per 1mL.
The 1500mg bottles contain 50mg CBD per 1mL.
Choose between Original or Apple Kiwi Bliss flavors and 750mg or 1500mg strengths.
SUGGESTED USAGE Take 1 dropper full (1mL) per day, increase dosage as needed based on your personal preference.
750MG BOTTLE SPECIFICATIONS 750mg total CBD 25mg/mL 30mL bottle Broad Spectrum Vegan and Gluten Free Sublingual Oil Original or Apple Kiwi Bliss
1500MG BOTTLE SPECIFICATIONS 1500mg total CBD 50mg/mL 30mL bottle Broad Spectrum Vegan and Gluten Free Sublingual Oil Original or Apple Kiwi Bliss
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.