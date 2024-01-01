Green Roads Broad Spectrum CBD Oil is perfect for you to feel the full effects of the cannabinoids working together without the addition of THC. Up the ante in your wellness routine with this broad spectrum CBD oil.



​



The 750mg bottles contain 25mg CBD per 1mL.



The 1500mg bottles contain 50mg CBD per 1mL.



​



Choose between Original or Apple Kiwi Bliss flavors and 750mg or 1500mg strengths.



SUGGESTED USAGE

Take 1 dropper full (1mL) per day, increase dosage as needed based on your personal preference.



​



750MG BOTTLE SPECIFICATIONS

750mg total CBD

25mg/mL

30mL bottle

Broad Spectrum

Vegan and Gluten Free

Sublingual Oil

Original or Apple Kiwi Bliss

​



1500MG BOTTLE SPECIFICATIONS

1500mg total CBD

50mg/mL

30mL bottle

Broad Spectrum

Vegan and Gluten Free

Sublingual Oil

Original or Apple Kiwi Bliss

Show more