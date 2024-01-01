Green Roads CBD Puff Vape Pens include 1200mg of CBD with no THC whatsoever. This perfect little to-go pen is discreet and delivers a whopping 5,000 puffs per pen. No nicotine - No THC - just relaxation and chill vibes. Vape anytime, anywhere: Just pull out your pen and puff.
Enjoy 8 delicious flavors: Blue Raspberry, Lush Ice, Melon Ice, Mixed Berry, Ice Pop, Strawberry Watermelon, and Peach Ice.
SUGGESTED USE: 1 – 2 puffs daily or as needed.
STORAGE Store in a cool, dry place away from light.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 1200mg CBD per pen 5000 puffs per pen NOT refillable Disposable Rechargeable USB Type - C charger not included
