About this product

Green Roads Relax CBD Capsules contain CBD, GABA, and 5-HTP that work together to help you unwind. These capsules promote calmness and relaxation without the use of THC.

Snag your bottle of Green Roads Relax CBD Capsules today!​

HOW TO USE GREEN ROADS CBD CAPSULES
Swallow 1-2 capsules, whole, with water per day, preferably in the evening. Take daily to see efficient results.

Increase dosage as needed based on your personal preference.



GREEN ROADS RELAX CBD CAPSULES SPECIFICATIONS
750mg total CBD
30 count jar
25mg CBD per capsule
CBD Isolate
Other Ingredients: GABA, 5-HTP
Vegan & Gluten Free
Soy-Free
No animal testing
Pharmacist formulated

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
