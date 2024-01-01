Green Roads - Rise N' Shines Immune Support Gummies

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

Green Roads Rise N' Shines Immune Support Gummies are packed with vitamins B12, C, and D, elderberry, and full spectrum CBD. These gummies are perfect daily support for your stress and immune system.

Choose between a 250mg bag of 10 gummies or a 750mg jar of 30 gummies.

Like all Green Roads products, these gummies are tested for quality by an independent laboratory. You can review the results of the test using a QR code on any package.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
25mg CBD | 25mg Elderberry | 250mg Vitamin C per gummy
250mg bag or 750mg jar

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item