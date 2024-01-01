Haze - Electric Blend THC Gummies - Sativa - 2000mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
About this product

Looking for a kickstart in your day? Haze Electric Blend Gummies deliver an incredible burst of energy thanks to their Sativa-leaning strain. These gummies contain euphoric-inducing cannabinoids of THCh, Delta 8, and Delta 10. Each jar contains an easy-to-dose 2000mg THC blend of gummies.

Grab these gummies for energy, productivity, creativity, mood-boost, euphoria, and cerebral high.

Try Haze Electric Blend Gummies in citrusy Orange Burst, tart Strawberry, and sweet Tropical Punch.

2000MG JAR SPECIFICATIONS
2000mg THC blend per jar
40 gummies per jar
50mg THC blend per gummy
THCh + Delta 8 + Delta 10
Sativa: energizing, uplifting, creative


GUMMY FLAVORS
Orange Burst
Strawberry
Tropical Punch

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
