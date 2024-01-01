Looking for a kickstart in your day? Haze Electric Blend Gummies deliver an incredible burst of energy thanks to their Sativa-leaning strain. These gummies contain euphoric-inducing cannabinoids of THCh, Delta 8, and Delta 10. Each jar contains an easy-to-dose 2000mg THC blend of gummies.
Grab these gummies for energy, productivity, creativity, mood-boost, euphoria, and cerebral high.
Try Haze Electric Blend Gummies in citrusy Orange Burst, tart Strawberry, and sweet Tropical Punch.
2000MG JAR SPECIFICATIONS 2000mg THC blend per jar 40 gummies per jar 50mg THC blend per gummy THCh + Delta 8 + Delta 10 Sativa: energizing, uplifting, creative
