The ultimate relaxation blend is in Haze Midnight Blend Gummies. These Indica gummies will swing you off to dreamland with an intensely relaxing blend of HHC, Delta 8, CBN, and HHC-O. Each jar contains an easy-to-dose 2000mg THC blend of gummies.
Grab these gummies for calming effects, sleep aid, relaxation, euphoria, and cerebral high.
Try Haze Midnight Blend Gummies in sweet Blue Raspberry, citrusy Orange Burst, and tart Strawberry.
SPECIFICATIONS 2000mg THC blend per jar 40 gummies per jar 50mg THC blend per gummy HHC + Delta 8 + CBN + HHC-O Indica: relaxing, sleepy
GUMMY FLAVORS Blue Razz Orange Burst Strawberry Stardust
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.