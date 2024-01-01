Haze - THCA Disposable Vape Pen - Brain Stew - 3g

About this product

Haze THCa Disposable Vape Pen in Brain Stew strain is a Hybrid that delivers a smooth and relaxing euphoric experience. Since Brain Stew is 70% Indica and 30% Sativa, you can expect a calming and focused experience with an intense body high.

This strain features flavors of citrus, berry, and pine that you won't get enough of.

Haze THCa Disposable Vape Pen contains a unique blend of cannabinoids including; THCa, Liquid Diamonds, THC-P, CBN, and Delta 8. Enjoy extremely calming effects in this intoxicating pen.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
3g (3mL) per pen
THCa + CBN + D8 + Liquid Diamonds + THC-P
Rechargeable
NOT Refillable
Disposable

About this strain

Brain Stew is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and Runtz. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Brain Stew is named after the Green Day song and has a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of diesel. Brain Stew is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Brain Stew effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Brain Stew when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. Bred by Localgrove, Brain Stew features flavors like citrus, berry, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Brain Stew typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Brain Stew is a potent and flavorful strain that can help you unwind and enjoy some music. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Brain Stew, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
