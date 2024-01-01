Hemp Living - THCa Diamond Sauce - Apple Fritter (Hybrid) 2g

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Hemp Living THCa Diamond Sauce is high quality and completely pure dab wax. This product creates a perfectly smooth and exceptional smoking experience that you won't soon forget! Each jar is 2 grams with 95% THCa and only 0.22% THC.

Choose from 3 different strains!

APPLE FRITTER (HYBRID)
Apple Fritter is an uplifting Hybrid strain that is extremely potent. Since this strain is a cross between Sour Apple and Animal Cookies, expect sweet, earthy, pastry, and cheesy flavors.

THCa: 95%

THC: 0.22%

About this strain

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. According to Leafly reviewers, Apple Fritter’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and tingly. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.


No product reviews
About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
