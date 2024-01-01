Hemp Living - THCa Diamond Sauce - Fuzzy Melon (Indica) 2g

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Hemp Living THCa Diamond Sauce is high quality and completely pure dab wax. This product creates a perfectly smooth and exceptional smoking experience that you won't soon forget! Each jar is 2 grams with 95% THCa and only 0.22% THC.

Choose from 3 different strains!

​FUZZY MELON (INDICA)
Fuzzy Melon is a relaxing Indica strain. This strain is a cross between Forbidden Fruit and Watermelon Zkittlez. Enjoy this fruity-flavored strain while chilling out for the day.

THCa: 95%

THC: 0.22%

About this strain

Fuzzy Melon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Forbidden Fruit and Watermelon Zkittlez. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Fuzzy Melon has a mouthwatering flavor and aroma that combines tropical fruits, melons, and gas. This strain may make you feel fuzzy and warm with its relaxing and uplifting effects. Fuzzy Melon has a THC content of 23%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Fuzzy Melon effects include feeling talkative, hungry, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fuzzy Melon when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Fuzzy Melon features flavors like tropical, berry, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which may have sedative and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Fuzzy Melon typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Fuzzy Melon is a rare and exotic strain that is hard to find in the market. If you’re looking for a hybrid strain that will tantalize your taste buds and soothe your mind, give Fuzzy Melon a try. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fuzzy Melon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
