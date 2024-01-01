Hemp Living THCa Diamonds are the purest form of THCa you can find! For an insanely potent and euphoric high unlike any other high, try these diamonds in your favorite vaporizer or dab rig. You may also crush the diamonds and add into your joint, such as you would do with kief.
Each jar is 1 gram with 95% THCa and only 0.22% THC.
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.