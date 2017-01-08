Hemp Living THCa Flower - Hawaiian Diesel (Sativa)

Hemp Living THCa flower is incredibly powerful. Each jar contains 3.5g, 7g, or 1oz of THCa buds. All Hemp Living flower is indoor-grown and hand-trimmed to ensure a premium flower experience.

This unique flower comes in 11 fun strains and 3 different sizes!

HAWAIIAN DIESEL (SATIVA)
Hawaiian Diesel is a potent Sativa strain. If you're an experienced user, you'll love the power in this strain. Hawaiian Diesel delivers yummy flavors of tropical citrus, pine, and gassiness. Say goodbye to stress, anxiety, and chronic pain with this strain.

THCA - 24.1%

THC - 0.21%

About this strain

Hawaiian Diesel is the tropical mix of an Aloha State native strain with Sour Diesel. A true sativa, this strain will have energetic effects that are good for socializing. Hawaiian Diesel plants flower between 8 and 10 weeks and grow best indoors. Flowers will have a fresh citrus and pine aroma and a sweet tropical fruit flavor.

The Green Dragon CBD

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
