Hemp Living THCa Flower - Ice Cream Cake (Indica)

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Hemp Living THCa Flower - Ice Cream Cake (Indica)

About this product

Hemp Living THCa flower is incredibly powerful. Each jar contains 3.5g, 7g, or 1oz of THCa buds. All Hemp Living flower is indoor-grown and hand-trimmed to ensure a premium flower experience.

This unique flower comes in 11 fun strains and 3 different sizes!

​ICE CREAM CAKE (INDICA)
Ice Cream Cake is a dreamy Indica strain. Ice Cream Cake is the perfect strain for winding down and getting some much needed R&R. Experience sedating effects in each euphoric smoking session that is helpful in combating pain and anxiety. Try Ice Cream Cake for sugary and vanilla flavors perfectly reminiscent of cake.

THCa: 26.7%

THC: 0.27%

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
