Hemp Living THCa Flower - Jealousy x Banana Cream (Hybrid)
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy effects are mostly calming.
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy potency is higher THC than average.
Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Cream Cake and Jealousy. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. We are still learning about Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item