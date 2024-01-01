Hemp Living THCa Flower - Jealousy x Banana Cream (Hybrid)

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Hemp Living THCa Flower - Jealousy x Banana Cream (Hybrid)

About this product

Hemp Living THCa flower is incredibly powerful. Each jar contains 3.5g, 7g, or 1oz of THCa buds. All Hemp Living flower is indoor-grown and hand-trimmed to ensure a premium flower experience.

This unique flower comes in 11 fun strains and 3 different sizes!

JEALOUSY X BANANA CREAM (HYBRID)
Jealousy x Banana Cream is a balanced Hybrid strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx! and Gelato 41 with Wedding Cake, and Monkey Banana. This strain creates giggly, social, and happy vibes. You can expect creamy, vanilla, earthy, and fruity flavors.

THCa: 22.5%

THC: 0.3%

About this strain

Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Cream Cake and Jealousy. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. We are still learning about Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
