Hemp Living THCa Flower - Jelly Rancher (Sativa)

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Hemp Living THCa Flower - Jelly Rancher (Sativa)

About this product

Hemp Living THCa flower is incredibly powerful. Each jar contains 3.5g, 7g, or 1oz of THCa buds. All Hemp Living flower is indoor-grown and hand-trimmed to ensure a premium flower experience.

This unique flower comes in 11 fun strains and 3 different sizes!

JELLY RANCHER (SATIVA)
Jelly Rancher is an energetic Sativa strain. This is a cross between Very Cherry and Notorious THC. Expect feelings of euphoria, happiness, and focus. Enjoy flavors such as berry, strawberry, and citrus.

THCa: 26%

THC: 0.3%

About this strain

Jelly Rancher is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Very Cherry and Notorious THC. Jelly Rancher is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jelly Rancher's effects include feelings of happiness, Euphoria, and Focus. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jelly Rancher when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Humbolt Seed Company, Jelly Rancher features flavors like berry, strawberry, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Jelly Rancher typically ranges from $45-$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jelly Rancher, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



