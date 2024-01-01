Hemp Living THCa Flower - Marshmallow OG (Hybrid)

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Hemp Living THCa flower is incredibly powerful. Each jar contains 3.5g, 7g, or 1oz of THCa buds. All Hemp Living flower is indoor-grown and hand-trimmed to ensure a premium flower experience.

This unique flower comes in 11 fun strains and 3 different sizes!

MARSHMALLOW OG (HYBRID)
Marshmallow OG is a unique Hybrid strain that is a cross between Chemdog, Triangle OG, and Jet Fuel Gelato. Indulge in relaxation and giddy vibes with this strain. May help with anxiety, stress, and depression. Enjoy flavors of butter, vanilla, and pepper in this tasty strain.

THCa: 18.2%

THC: 0.16%

About this strain

Marshmallow OG is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdog, Triangle OG, and Jet Fuel Gelato. Marshmallow OG is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Marshmallow OG effects include relaxationhunger, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Marshmallow OG when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Compound Genetics, Marshmallow OG features flavors like butter, vanilla, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is Limonene. The average price of Marshmallow OG typically ranges from $35-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Marshmallow OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
