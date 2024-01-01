Hemp Living THCa flower is incredibly powerful. Each jar contains 3.5g, 7g, or 1oz of THCa buds. All Hemp Living flower is indoor-grown and hand-trimmed to ensure a premium flower experience.
This unique flower comes in 11 fun strains and 3 different sizes!
MONKEY PIE (INDICA) Monkey Pie is an Indica-dominant Hybrid strain. This strain was created by crossing Cherry Pie, Apple Pie, and Grease Monkey strains. Enjoy feelings of happiness, relaxation, and lots of giggles. This strain delivers flavors of sweet, fruity, earthy, and skunky.
THCa: 24.9%
THC: 0.3%
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.